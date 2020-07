Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Family room, Dining & Living room downstairs, 2 large & 2 smaller Bedrooms upstairs. New windows, New LVT throughout, New Master bathroom, freshly painted. Kitchen w/Frig included...counter between Family room for eat-in., 2 car garage with opener.

You looking? Look no further.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/alpharetta-ga?lid=12747357



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5291952)