Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

240 Azalea Cove Ln

240 Azalea Cove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

240 Azalea Cove Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Alpharetta Home For Rent, 6 Bdrm, 5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in Now! 4 Sided brick home on 1.1 level acre in sought-after Johns Creek. Private sports court for outdoor fun! Soaring Family Room offers a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters overlooks sunny Breakfast Area and Family Room. Finished Terrace Level. Hardwood floors, dramatic entry foyer. Bedroom and full bath on main! Walk to clubhouse. Swim and Tennis Community included

Schools:
Elem: Dolvin
Middle: Autrey Mill
High: Johns Creek
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

