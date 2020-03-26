240 Azalea Cove Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Alpharetta Home For Rent, 6 Bdrm, 5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in Now! 4 Sided brick home on 1.1 level acre in sought-after Johns Creek. Private sports court for outdoor fun! Soaring Family Room offers a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters overlooks sunny Breakfast Area and Family Room. Finished Terrace Level. Hardwood floors, dramatic entry foyer. Bedroom and full bath on main! Walk to clubhouse. Swim and Tennis Community included



Schools:

Elem: Dolvin

Middle: Autrey Mill

High: Johns Creek

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



