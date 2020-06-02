All apartments in Johns Creek
220 Tanners Court

220 Tanners Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

220 Tanners Crossing, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

Lovely ranch home, on friendly, family-oriented cul-de-sac, in excellent school district. Conveniently located near shopping and recreation, this single level property, has open living/den type floor plan, lots of windows looking out on backyard and good-sized kitchen. Bedrooms are bright and can accommodate larger beds. For ease of use, laundry room is located off kitchen and rear entrance to 2 car garage. Come and see this great home!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Tanners Court have any available units?
220 Tanners Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 220 Tanners Court have?
Some of 220 Tanners Court's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Tanners Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Tanners Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Tanners Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Tanners Court is pet friendly.
Does 220 Tanners Court offer parking?
Yes, 220 Tanners Court offers parking.
Does 220 Tanners Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Tanners Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Tanners Court have a pool?
No, 220 Tanners Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Tanners Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Tanners Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Tanners Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Tanners Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Tanners Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Tanners Court does not have units with air conditioning.
