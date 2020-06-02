220 Tanners Court

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Lovely ranch home, on friendly, family-oriented cul-de-sac, in excellent school district. Conveniently located near shopping and recreation, this single level property, has open living/den type floor plan, lots of windows looking out on backyard and good-sized kitchen. Bedrooms are bright and can accommodate larger beds. For ease of use, laundry room is located off kitchen and rear entrance to 2 car garage. Come and see this great home!



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.