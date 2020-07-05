All apartments in Johns Creek
220 Ashebourne Trail

220 Ashebourne Trail · No Longer Available
Location

220 Ashebourne Trail, Johns Creek, GA 30005

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the beautiful Highland Park (Swim/Tennis) subdivision. Spacious, open floor plan w/ newly remodeled kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances (gas top) and granite counter tops. Bose surround sound system installed ready for hook up. Master BR with French doors to attached nursery or office. Large walk-in closet and Master bath. Upstairs laundry room. Gas fire place and large deck looking out to professionally landscape private back yard. THIS IS NOT A TYPICAL RENTAL HOUSE. Very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have any available units?
220 Ashebourne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 220 Ashebourne Trail have?
Some of 220 Ashebourne Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Ashebourne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
220 Ashebourne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Ashebourne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 220 Ashebourne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail offer parking?
Yes, 220 Ashebourne Trail offers parking.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Ashebourne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have a pool?
Yes, 220 Ashebourne Trail has a pool.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have accessible units?
No, 220 Ashebourne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Ashebourne Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Ashebourne Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Ashebourne Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

