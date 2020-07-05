220 Ashebourne Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Located in the beautiful Highland Park (Swim/Tennis) subdivision. Spacious, open floor plan w/ newly remodeled kitchen w/ all stainless steel appliances (gas top) and granite counter tops. Bose surround sound system installed ready for hook up. Master BR with French doors to attached nursery or office. Large walk-in closet and Master bath. Upstairs laundry room. Gas fire place and large deck looking out to professionally landscape private back yard. THIS IS NOT A TYPICAL RENTAL HOUSE. Very clean.