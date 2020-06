Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a hard coat stuccohome in a cul-de-sac in a very sought-after school district. Open floor planwith large living room and large kitchen with granite counter tops andgorgeous cabinets. Hardwoods on the main floor and new carpet on the 2ndfloor. Between the home and the location in Johns Creek, you will feel athome in no time!! OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 7/14/20