All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 141 Laurel Crest Aly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
141 Laurel Crest Aly
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:34 AM

141 Laurel Crest Aly

141 Laurel Crest Alley · (678) 570-4188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 Laurel Crest Alley, Johns Creek, GA 30024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Light and bright open floor plan in gated swim/tennis community within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! So many upgrades added to include blinds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Hardwood floors on the main level, the lower level, and upper level hallway to include stairways; Living room has stacked stone fireplace and is open to kitchen - there is a sunroom too! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances; Master suite offers his and her closets (one is a huge walk-in closet off the master bathroom)and the master bathroom has double vanities and an oversized master shower! The other upstairs bedroom is spacious and has a private bathroom; Lower level features a 3rd bedroom with a private bathroom. Nice! Best price for 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in pefect condition!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have any available units?
141 Laurel Crest Aly has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have?
Some of 141 Laurel Crest Aly's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Laurel Crest Aly currently offering any rent specials?
141 Laurel Crest Aly isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Laurel Crest Aly pet-friendly?
No, 141 Laurel Crest Aly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly offer parking?
Yes, 141 Laurel Crest Aly does offer parking.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 141 Laurel Crest Aly offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have a pool?
Yes, 141 Laurel Crest Aly has a pool.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have accessible units?
No, 141 Laurel Crest Aly does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Laurel Crest Aly does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Laurel Crest Aly have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Laurel Crest Aly does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 141 Laurel Crest Aly?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity