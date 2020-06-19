141 Laurel Crest Aly

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Light and bright open floor plan in gated swim/tennis community within walking distance to restaurants and shopping! So many upgrades added to include blinds, refrigerator, washer, and dryer! Hardwood floors on the main level, the lower level, and upper level hallway to include stairways; Living room has stacked stone fireplace and is open to kitchen - there is a sunroom too! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances; Master suite offers his and her closets (one is a huge walk-in closet off the master bathroom)and the master bathroom has double vanities and an oversized master shower! The other upstairs bedroom is spacious and has a private bathroom; Lower level features a 3rd bedroom with a private bathroom. Nice! Best price for 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhome in pefect condition!