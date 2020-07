Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in desirable Ocee, Taylor Road, Chattahoochee High school cluster. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and beautifully stained cabinetry. Refinished hardwoods, newer carpet and padding, paint inside and out. Family room with gas fireplace and high ceiling. Cozy master bedroom with private bath including dual sink vanity, jetted tub, walk-in shower and walk- in closet. Enjoy the patio off the family room and outdoor space that boosts landscaping back and front.