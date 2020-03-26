All apartments in Johns Creek
115 Calborne Court

115 Calborne Court · No Longer Available
Location

115 Calborne Court, Johns Creek, GA 30005
Wellington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Best Schools District excellent location. Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home in Wellington swim-tennis sub-division. Updated home with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Open floor plan with family room and gas fireplace and separate dining room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms. The large master BR suite features a trey ceiling with a designer ceiling fan. Second full bathroom on the upper level. Great location, minutes to Park, shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after North Fulton and Alpharetta schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Calborne Court have any available units?
115 Calborne Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 115 Calborne Court have?
Some of 115 Calborne Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Calborne Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 Calborne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Calborne Court pet-friendly?
No, 115 Calborne Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 115 Calborne Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 Calborne Court offers parking.
Does 115 Calborne Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Calborne Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Calborne Court have a pool?
Yes, 115 Calborne Court has a pool.
Does 115 Calborne Court have accessible units?
No, 115 Calborne Court does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Calborne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Calborne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Calborne Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Calborne Court does not have units with air conditioning.
