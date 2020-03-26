115 Calborne Court

Amenities
Best Schools District excellent location. Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home in Wellington swim-tennis sub-division. Updated home with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Open floor plan with family room and gas fireplace and separate dining room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms. The large master BR suite features a trey ceiling with a designer ceiling fan. Second full bathroom on the upper level. Great location, minutes to Park, shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after North Fulton and Alpharetta schools.