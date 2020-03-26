115 Calborne Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Best Schools District excellent location. Spacious 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home in Wellington swim-tennis sub-division. Updated home with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Open floor plan with family room and gas fireplace and separate dining room. The upper level features 4 bedrooms. The large master BR suite features a trey ceiling with a designer ceiling fan. Second full bathroom on the upper level. Great location, minutes to Park, shopping and restaurants. Highly sought after North Fulton and Alpharetta schools.