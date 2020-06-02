11330 Frazier Fir Lane

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this beautiful home in a family friendly neighborhood. Bright,updated home with eat-in kitchen, open to family room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Separate living and dining rooms. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Spacious secondary bedrooms. New roof, hot water heater,HVAC and new flooring. Large, flat backyard! Highly sought after Chattahoochee high school district. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 6/28/2020.