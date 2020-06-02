All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:09 AM

11330 Frazier Fir Lane

11330 Frazier Fir Lane · (678) 517-0231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11330 Frazier Fir Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1876 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home in a family friendly neighborhood. Bright,updated home with eat-in kitchen, open to family room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Separate living and dining rooms. Large master bedroom with en-suite. Spacious secondary bedrooms. New roof, hot water heater,HVAC and new flooring. Large, flat backyard! Highly sought after Chattahoochee high school district. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment. OWNER DOES NOT NEGOTIATE RENT AMOUNT. AVAILABLE DATE IS 6/28/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have any available units?
11330 Frazier Fir Lane has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have?
Some of 11330 Frazier Fir Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 Frazier Fir Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11330 Frazier Fir Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 Frazier Fir Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane does offer parking.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have a pool?
No, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have accessible units?
No, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11330 Frazier Fir Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11330 Frazier Fir Lane has units with air conditioning.
