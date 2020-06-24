All apartments in Johns Creek
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

11245 Amy Frances Way

11245 Amy Frances Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11245 Amy Frances Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Brick Alpharetta Home. Recently updated with new Hardwood Floors on Main Level, New Lighting throughout, New Appliances and Much More! Large Renovated Kitchen granite counter top and back splash with view to Family Room. Master features Vaulted Ceilings, Tub, Separate modern vanities and Laundry Chute to Laundry Downstairs! New Berber Carpet Throughout Upstairs. Over-sized 2-Car Garage. Large level wooded and Private Back Yard. New Water Heater (2yr), Furnace 3 yr old, and HVAC very well maintained. Great Home in excellent school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

