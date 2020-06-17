All apartments in Johns Creek
10850 Glenbarr Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

10850 Glenbarr Drive

10850 Glenbarr Drive · (404) 662-2322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10850 Glenbarr Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This home is in a perfect location within walking distance of Northview High School. Easy access to HWY 141, I-20, Peachtree Industrial Blvd, shops and more. The school district is one of the best in North Fulton. The home has hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite counters and an open kitchen to the family room. At this price you won't find a better deal. Take a drive by to see if it passes your drive by inspection. If it passes your drive by inspection; give us a call at 404-609-0680 for an inside tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have any available units?
10850 Glenbarr Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have?
Some of 10850 Glenbarr Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10850 Glenbarr Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10850 Glenbarr Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10850 Glenbarr Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive offer parking?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10850 Glenbarr Drive has a pool.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have accessible units?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10850 Glenbarr Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10850 Glenbarr Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
