All apartments in Johns Creek
Find more places like 10742 Brent Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johns Creek, GA
/
10742 Brent Cir
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:33 PM

10742 Brent Cir

10742 Brent Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Johns Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10742 Brent Circle, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Sugar Mill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
tennis court
This home has is located in a cul de sac with a long driveway. As you enter the home, you will be met with hard wood floors on the first floor. The master bedroom is on the main level with a office attached. The family room is a two story family room with a nice view to the back yard. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs and two baths. The laundry room is on the first floor next to the garage. This community has wonderful amenities which includes basketball courts, tennis courts, swimming, club house and much much more. It's also located in one of the sought after school districts in North Fulton; which is home to Northview High. Take a drive out to see the community. If it passes your drive by inspection; give us a call at 404.609.0680.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Brent Cir have any available units?
10742 Brent Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10742 Brent Cir have?
Some of 10742 Brent Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Brent Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Brent Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Brent Cir pet-friendly?
No, 10742 Brent Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10742 Brent Cir offer parking?
Yes, 10742 Brent Cir does offer parking.
Does 10742 Brent Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 Brent Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Brent Cir have a pool?
No, 10742 Brent Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Brent Cir have accessible units?
No, 10742 Brent Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Brent Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10742 Brent Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10742 Brent Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 10742 Brent Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30097
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons
Johns Creek, GA 30097
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy
Johns Creek, GA 30022
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd
Johns Creek, GA 30022

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms
Johns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Apartments with Parking
Johns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College