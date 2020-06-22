10742 Brent Cir

Amenities

This home has is located in a cul de sac with a long driveway. As you enter the home, you will be met with hard wood floors on the first floor. The master bedroom is on the main level with a office attached. The family room is a two story family room with a nice view to the back yard. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs and two baths. The laundry room is on the first floor next to the garage. This community has wonderful amenities which includes basketball courts, tennis courts, swimming, club house and much much more. It's also located in one of the sought after school districts in North Fulton; which is home to Northview High. Take a drive out to see the community. If it passes your drive by inspection; give us a call at 404.609.0680.