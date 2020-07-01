10660 Plantation Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

New carpet, paint, new fixtures! Great Rm fp a& dining room, great kitchen w new gas stove, refrigerator, eat in area overlooking deck & private back yard! Upper level has the master w his and her closets, master bath w sept tub/shwr, & dbl vanities. Downstairs is finished w two additional rooms w hardwood floors, perfect for office/guest/play room. Great schools, swim tennis playground community. located near highways, shopping and restaurants.****650 or higher credit score required for $1650 deposit, $3300 for 625-650 score. Pets under 25lbs only