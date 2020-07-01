All apartments in Johns Creek
10660 Plantation Drive

Location

10660 Plantation Drive, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
New carpet, paint, new fixtures! Great Rm fp a& dining room, great kitchen w new gas stove, refrigerator, eat in area overlooking deck & private back yard! Upper level has the master w his and her closets, master bath w sept tub/shwr, & dbl vanities. Downstairs is finished w two additional rooms w hardwood floors, perfect for office/guest/play room. Great schools, swim tennis playground community. located near highways, shopping and restaurants.****650 or higher credit score required for $1650 deposit, $3300 for 625-650 score. Pets under 25lbs only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

