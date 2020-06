Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE FOR QUICK MOVE-IN. LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER AREA OF ALPHARETTA, THIS WELL CARED FOR RANCH HOME OFFERS DRAMATIC FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN MAIN LIVING AREAS, LEVEL, FENCED BACKYARD. THE HOME IS CURRENTLY RECEIVING NEW PAINT, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CHATTAHOOCHEE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, GOOD SCHOOLS & CLOSE TO SHOPPING & ENTERTAINMENT. DON'T WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS GEM!