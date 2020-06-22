All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:11 AM

10440 Virginia Pine Lane

10440 Virginia Pine Lane · (770) 992-1224
Location

10440 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Attractive in move-in condition-just painted inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home. Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. New kitchen, new SS appliances. Large laundry/mud room, Fireplace for cozy relaxing. This lovely residence will give the new occupant a home-sweet-home easy lifestyle and feasible work from home alternative. Other features are... Split BR plan,charming small front entry and open yet wooded back yard suitable for grilling, play, gardeners and outdoor lovers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have any available units?
10440 Virginia Pine Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have?
Some of 10440 Virginia Pine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 Virginia Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10440 Virginia Pine Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 Virginia Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johns Creek.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane does offer parking.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10440 Virginia Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10440 Virginia Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
