10440 Virginia Pine Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Attractive in move-in condition-just painted inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home. Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. New kitchen, new SS appliances. Large laundry/mud room, Fireplace for cozy relaxing. This lovely residence will give the new occupant a home-sweet-home easy lifestyle and feasible work from home alternative. Other features are... Split BR plan,charming small front entry and open yet wooded back yard suitable for grilling, play, gardeners and outdoor lovers.