Johns Creek, GA
10090 Jones Bridge Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10090 Jones Bridge Road

10090 Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

10090 Jones Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enter your home through a hardwoods foyer. Walk up a few stairs to the main level. Hardwood flooring through out the main level. Family room feature a gas fireplace with ceramic logs. Kitchen has granite counter tops and cherry cabinets. The upper level features three bedrooms and two baths. The Master bedroom features a trey ceiling and ceiling fan while the Master bath has a double sink and Jacuzzi tub and separate. The lower level features a bedroom wired for surround sound a full bath.

Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Newtown Park

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Other Pets Welcome
Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month’s rent
Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases
============================================
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application
Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.
PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
10090 Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 10090 Jones Bridge Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10090 Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
10090 Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10090 Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10090 Jones Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 10090 Jones Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10090 Jones Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 10090 Jones Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 10090 Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10090 Jones Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10090 Jones Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10090 Jones Bridge Road has units with air conditioning.
