10090 Jones Bridge Road

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Enter your home through a hardwoods foyer. Walk up a few stairs to the main level. Hardwood flooring through out the main level. Family room feature a gas fireplace with ceramic logs. Kitchen has granite counter tops and cherry cabinets. The upper level features three bedrooms and two baths. The Master bedroom features a trey ceiling and ceiling fan while the Master bath has a double sink and Jacuzzi tub and separate. The lower level features a bedroom wired for surround sound a full bath.



Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Newtown Park



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program included: In addition to rent, there will be a $20 per month charge for quality MERV-8 filters to be conveniently delivered to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.



Frequently Asked Questions

Pet Restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Other Pets Welcome

Smoking: No smoking in any of our units

Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month’s rent

Lease Length: We are accepting one or two year leases

