All apartments in Irondale
Find more places like 1592 Iris Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irondale, GA
/
1592 Iris Walk
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:39 PM

1592 Iris Walk

1592 Iris Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1592 Iris Walk, Irondale, GA 30238
Irondale

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath Town Home in The Gardens! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.

Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!

Qualifications:

01.) No open bankruptcies

02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

03.) No civil judgments within 12 months

04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

05.) Must make 3x's rent amount

06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

07.) Must pass criminal background check

08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

09.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history

10.) Minimum credit score 500 or above

If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Christle @ 404-460-2110

To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1592 Iris Walk have any available units?
1592 Iris Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irondale, GA.
Is 1592 Iris Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1592 Iris Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1592 Iris Walk pet-friendly?
No, 1592 Iris Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irondale.
Does 1592 Iris Walk offer parking?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not offer parking.
Does 1592 Iris Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1592 Iris Walk have a pool?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1592 Iris Walk have accessible units?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1592 Iris Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1592 Iris Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1592 Iris Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College