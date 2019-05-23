1592 Iris Walk

Amenities

hardwood floors new construction carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities new construction

New Construction 3bedroom 2.5bath Town Home in The Gardens! Great Location just minutes from I-75, Shopping, Schools, 15 Miles from Downtown Atlanta and Much More! Beautiful Floor Plan features a Spacious/Open Living Room of Dining Room. Smooth Ceilings throughout the Home! Wall to Wall Carpet in All Bedrooms. Hardwood Floors throughout downstairs.



Appliance Package includes black appliances and it's total electric. A Must See!



Qualifications:



01.) No open bankruptcies



02.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months



03.) No civil judgments within 12 months



04.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months



05.) Must make 3x's rent amount



06.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry



07.) Must pass criminal background check



08.) No Evictions filed within 36 months



09.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history



10.) Minimum credit score 500 or above



If you are looking to move in the next 30 days and would like to schedule a viewing please contact Christle @ 404-460-2110



To apply for any of our any of our homes go to www.mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com