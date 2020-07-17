546 Lost Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Executive Home In Stoney Creek - Walk to the pool from this adorable home. Features include a spacious kitchen with breakfast area, Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, guest bedroom and bath on main level, full daylight basement, spacious master suite and master bath, with a walk in closet you will have to see to believe, three large guest bedrooms upstairs, screened porch, fenced backyard and more. All set in the highly sought-after Stoney Creek swim community, just minutes from I-575 and the outlet malls. No pets / No smokers please. The home is in the Johnston Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts. To see more pictures or to view similar listings, please visit us at haasproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886392)