Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

546 Lost Creek Drive

546 Lost Creek Drive · (770) 928-4910
Location

546 Lost Creek Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 546 Lost Creek Drive · Avail. now

$2,535

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Executive Home In Stoney Creek - Walk to the pool from this adorable home. Features include a spacious kitchen with breakfast area, Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, family room with fireplace, guest bedroom and bath on main level, full daylight basement, spacious master suite and master bath, with a walk in closet you will have to see to believe, three large guest bedrooms upstairs, screened porch, fenced backyard and more. All set in the highly sought-after Stoney Creek swim community, just minutes from I-575 and the outlet malls. No pets / No smokers please. The home is in the Johnston Elementary, Mill Creek Middle and River Ridge High School, school districts. To see more pictures or to view similar listings, please visit us at haasproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have any available units?
546 Lost Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 546 Lost Creek Drive have?
Some of 546 Lost Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 Lost Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
546 Lost Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Lost Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 546 Lost Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Springs.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 546 Lost Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 Lost Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 546 Lost Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 546 Lost Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Lost Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Lost Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 546 Lost Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
