All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 302 Kells Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
302 Kells Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:19 PM

302 Kells Court

302 Kells Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

302 Kells Court, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful hardwoods grace the entry foyer and flow into the formal dining room, hall, kitchen, and breakfast area. Quaint breakfast area with built in bench seating! Relax in the fireside great room with arched details! Open concept floorplan makes entertaining or just daily activities easy! Large, vaulted master bedroom with room for a sitting area! Large secondary bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and large closets! Huge bonus room could be a 5th bedroom, media room, playroom, etc! Perfect backyard! Great neighborhood amenities!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Kells Court have any available units?
302 Kells Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
Is 302 Kells Court currently offering any rent specials?
302 Kells Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Kells Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Kells Court is pet friendly.
Does 302 Kells Court offer parking?
No, 302 Kells Court does not offer parking.
Does 302 Kells Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Kells Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Kells Court have a pool?
No, 302 Kells Court does not have a pool.
Does 302 Kells Court have accessible units?
No, 302 Kells Court does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Kells Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Kells Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Kells Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Kells Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Holly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College