243 Stone Park Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Trendy Woodstock townhome living at its best! Newer 3/2.5 located close to the Outlet Mall and Downtown Woodstock. Mega master w/glam bath and 2 additional bdrms up. Greatroom open to kitchen, laundry on main, 2 car garage, deck w/private views and a FULL unfinished basment w/rear entrance for storage. Community pool and tennis. HOA maintains yard. Must show 3x's the rent in verifiable income, min credit score. NR pet fee $250 for approved pets. Online application thru BHHS property management.