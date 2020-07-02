All apartments in Holly Springs
Find more places like 243 Stone Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Springs, GA
/
243 Stone Park Dr
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

243 Stone Park Dr

243 Stone Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holly Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

243 Stone Park Drive, Holly Springs, GA 30188

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Trendy Woodstock townhome living at its best! Newer 3/2.5 located close to the Outlet Mall and Downtown Woodstock. Mega master w/glam bath and 2 additional bdrms up. Greatroom open to kitchen, laundry on main, 2 car garage, deck w/private views and a FULL unfinished basment w/rear entrance for storage. Community pool and tennis. HOA maintains yard. Must show 3x's the rent in verifiable income, min credit score. NR pet fee $250 for approved pets. Online application thru BHHS property management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Stone Park Dr have any available units?
243 Stone Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Springs, GA.
What amenities does 243 Stone Park Dr have?
Some of 243 Stone Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Stone Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
243 Stone Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Stone Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Stone Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 243 Stone Park Dr offers parking.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Stone Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 243 Stone Park Dr has a pool.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 243 Stone Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 243 Stone Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Stone Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Stone Park Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway
Holly Springs, GA 30115
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy
Holly Springs, GA 30115
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct
Holly Springs, GA 30115

Similar Pages

Holly Springs 1 BedroomsHolly Springs 2 Bedrooms
Holly Springs Apartments with GymHolly Springs Apartments with Parking
Holly Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA
Stone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GAGrayson, GADawsonville, GAJasper, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Lanier Technical CollegeLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College