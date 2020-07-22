85 Forest Rd.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony walk in closets fireplace

5 bedroom 2 bath with an outdoor fire ring as well as an out door fireplace on the expansive covered porch. This home features a huge living and dining room area with an open concept as well as a sunny breakfast nook off of the kitchen. All 5 bedrooms have walk in closets. The generous sized laundry room is centrally located. This home has central heating and air and all utilities are electric. All credit types are considered. 6-12 month leases available as well as credit towards purchase.

