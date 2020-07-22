All apartments in Henry County
85 Forest Rd.

85 Forest Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

85 Forest Road, Henry County, GA 30281

5 bedroom 2 bath with an outdoor fire ring as well as an out door fireplace on the expansive covered porch. This home features a huge living and dining room area with an open concept as well as a sunny breakfast nook off of the kitchen. All 5 bedrooms have walk in closets. The generous sized laundry room is centrally located. This home has central heating and air and all utilities are electric. All credit types are considered. 6-12 month leases available as well as credit towards purchase.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Forest Rd. have any available units?
85 Forest Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 85 Forest Rd. have?
Some of 85 Forest Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Forest Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
85 Forest Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Forest Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 85 Forest Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 85 Forest Rd. offer parking?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 85 Forest Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Forest Rd. have a pool?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 85 Forest Rd. have accessible units?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Forest Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Forest Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Forest Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
