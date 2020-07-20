744 Trickle Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly renovated home set on the bank of a winding creek in Union Grove School district is sure to meet all the needs of your wish list! From the kitchen with its new granite counters that open to the breakfast nook and living room to the spacious owner's suite with its new carpet and large walk in closet, this cozy home will not disappoint!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.