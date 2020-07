Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Land, Land, Land! This is a recently renovated ranch style home. There are 3 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. The kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets and countertop space, a refrigerator, a range oven, and a dishwasher. This property has a huge front and back yard, perfect for gathering, children, or quietness.

Brick ranch 3BD/2BA home with fenced in yard, enclosed garage gives extra space for the bonus room.