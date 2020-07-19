All apartments in Henry County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

518 Casuarina Concourse

518 Casuarina Concourse · No Longer Available
Location

518 Casuarina Concourse, Henry County, GA 30228
Crystal Lake Golf and Country Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
garage
tennis court
This home does not accept housing voucher

Executive home in a gated community.

Formal Dining, formal living room. Kitchen has all appliances, panty, Island. Kitchen overlooks Family room with a fireplace. Over sized 3 car garage with auto openers.
Upstairs has two bedroom that share a jack/Jill bathroom. Another bedroom has a private full bath. Master has a fireplace, walk in closet, oversized bedroom. Master bath has separate vanity, soaking tub separate shower.

Fabulous home in a gated community with swim amenities/tennis. Community offers a golf course.

Schools:

Dutchtown elementary
Dutchtown Middle
Dutchtown high

Built 2007 approx. sq. ft 3322

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have any available units?
518 Casuarina Concourse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 518 Casuarina Concourse have?
Some of 518 Casuarina Concourse's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Casuarina Concourse currently offering any rent specials?
518 Casuarina Concourse is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Casuarina Concourse pet-friendly?
No, 518 Casuarina Concourse is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse offer parking?
Yes, 518 Casuarina Concourse offers parking.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Casuarina Concourse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have a pool?
Yes, 518 Casuarina Concourse has a pool.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have accessible units?
No, 518 Casuarina Concourse does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Casuarina Concourse does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Casuarina Concourse have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Casuarina Concourse does not have units with air conditioning.
