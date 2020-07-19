Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

518 Casuarina Concourse Hampton, GA 30228

This home does not accept housing voucher



Executive home in a gated community.



Formal Dining, formal living room. Kitchen has all appliances, panty, Island. Kitchen overlooks Family room with a fireplace. Over sized 3 car garage with auto openers.

Upstairs has two bedroom that share a jack/Jill bathroom. Another bedroom has a private full bath. Master has a fireplace, walk in closet, oversized bedroom. Master bath has separate vanity, soaking tub separate shower.



Fabulous home in a gated community with swim amenities/tennis. Community offers a golf course.



Schools:



Dutchtown elementary

Dutchtown Middle

Dutchtown high



Built 2007 approx. sq. ft 3322