Amenities
518 Casuarina Concourse Hampton, GA 30228
This home does not accept housing voucher
Executive home in a gated community.
Formal Dining, formal living room. Kitchen has all appliances, panty, Island. Kitchen overlooks Family room with a fireplace. Over sized 3 car garage with auto openers.
Upstairs has two bedroom that share a jack/Jill bathroom. Another bedroom has a private full bath. Master has a fireplace, walk in closet, oversized bedroom. Master bath has separate vanity, soaking tub separate shower.
Fabulous home in a gated community with swim amenities/tennis. Community offers a golf course.
Schools:
Dutchtown elementary
Dutchtown Middle
Dutchtown high
Built 2007 approx. sq. ft 3322