Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:53 AM

395 Edna Drive

395 Edna Drive · (912) 771-1056
Location

395 Edna Drive, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great four bedroom three bathroom home conveniently located in Henry County near I-675 and I-75 off East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.

This freshly painted home has something for everyone. Just off the entry to the left is the sizeable living room and just beyond is the tiled dining room with bay windows. Continuing on to the remainder of the main level is the large, tiled kitchen with ample cabinet space and gas range.

Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms with two tiled bathrooms. The lower level has a third full, tiled bathroom, the family room with wood burning stove and the large fourth bedroom just off the family room.

Walk through the french doors onto the deck and into the private backyard which includes a large, powered storage shed / workshop.

Welcome Home!

Rent is $1450/month discounted and $2900.00 to move in.

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.
Stokes Crossing Subdivision

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 395 Edna Drive have any available units?
395 Edna Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 395 Edna Drive have?
Some of 395 Edna Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Edna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
395 Edna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Edna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 395 Edna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 395 Edna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 395 Edna Drive offers parking.
Does 395 Edna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Edna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Edna Drive have a pool?
No, 395 Edna Drive does not have a pool.
Does 395 Edna Drive have accessible units?
No, 395 Edna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Edna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Edna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Edna Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 395 Edna Drive has units with air conditioning.

