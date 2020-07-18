395 Edna Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great four bedroom three bathroom home conveniently located in Henry County near I-675 and I-75 off East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.



This freshly painted home has something for everyone. Just off the entry to the left is the sizeable living room and just beyond is the tiled dining room with bay windows. Continuing on to the remainder of the main level is the large, tiled kitchen with ample cabinet space and gas range.



Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms with two tiled bathrooms. The lower level has a third full, tiled bathroom, the family room with wood burning stove and the large fourth bedroom just off the family room.



Walk through the french doors onto the deck and into the private backyard which includes a large, powered storage shed / workshop.



Welcome Home!



Rent is $1450/month discounted and $2900.00 to move in.



Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

