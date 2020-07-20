All apartments in Henry County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

312 Orchard Hill Ct

312 Orchard Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

312 Orchard Hill Court, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
Lease Purchase 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch, new carpet and granite - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lease option 3 year lease
home is located in Ellenwood Henry county this is the one for you. Nice size kitchen with granite counter tops, lot a space to entertain at the breakfast bar on eating area over looking large great room with a nice fireplace. This is the perfect roommate floor plan, with separate bedrooms, that features tall ceiling, it also has a private back yard and a large front yard. It Move in Ready!!

(RLNE2115327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 312 Orchard Hill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
312 Orchard Hill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Orchard Hill Ct pet-friendly?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct offer parking?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not offer parking.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have a pool?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have accessible units?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Orchard Hill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Orchard Hill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
