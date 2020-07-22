301 Dylan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Updated home with dramatic two-story fireside great room, elegant dining room and an updated dream kitchen make this house a home. The kitchen will include an appliance package which will be ready for you to cook your favorite meals. The grand master bedroom is a perfect retreat so you can take advantage of the spa inspired bathroom. There is also a fabulous fenced back yard. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.