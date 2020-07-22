All apartments in Henry County
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

290 Charlotte Boulevard

290 Charlotte Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

290 Charlotte Boulevard, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
*** Available Now *** Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Henry County. This home features 1,648 sq. ft. including a large sunny appliance kitchen, living room and bonus room with private entrance (could be a 4th bedroom or playroom or family room.) This would make a great roommate plan as the bedrooms are spread out. The huge private backyard is great for outdoor fun. This home is a must see! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have any available units?
290 Charlotte Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 290 Charlotte Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
290 Charlotte Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Charlotte Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard offer parking?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have a pool?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Charlotte Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Charlotte Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
