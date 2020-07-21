All apartments in Henry County
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:10 AM

2247 Fairview Rd

2247 Fairview Road · No Longer Available
Location

2247 Fairview Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Contemporary living in a private, country setting with lawn maintenance included! Enjoy an efficient home with modern upgrades that still maintains the beautiful character of a simpler life. With 3 bed/2 bath on the main level and an in-law suite on the lower level containing 2 bed/1 bath, it's the perfect setup for either a live-in family member or roommates that want extra privacy. Ceiling fans and large windows come in every room, creating a comfortable and airy atmosphere with great amounts of streaming natural light. Gaze out at the mature pecan trees from the enormous front porch that extends the length of the house. The porch features outdoor ceiling fans, picnic table, and porch swing, the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or host a family cookout. The large back deck provides a spacious, covered area for entertaining and hosting a barbecue. Save money on your water bill with the natural well and pump in the back yard, allowing you to wash your car and use water at no extra cost! Pets under 15 lbs. considered on a case by case basis. Included yard space from the first fence in the front of the house to the first fence in back of the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2247 Fairview Rd have any available units?
2247 Fairview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 2247 Fairview Rd have?
Some of 2247 Fairview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2247 Fairview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2247 Fairview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2247 Fairview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2247 Fairview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd offer parking?
No, 2247 Fairview Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2247 Fairview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd have a pool?
No, 2247 Fairview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd have accessible units?
No, 2247 Fairview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2247 Fairview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2247 Fairview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2247 Fairview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
