2247 Fairview Rd

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Contemporary living in a private, country setting with lawn maintenance included! Enjoy an efficient home with modern upgrades that still maintains the beautiful character of a simpler life. With 3 bed/2 bath on the main level and an in-law suite on the lower level containing 2 bed/1 bath, it's the perfect setup for either a live-in family member or roommates that want extra privacy. Ceiling fans and large windows come in every room, creating a comfortable and airy atmosphere with great amounts of streaming natural light. Gaze out at the mature pecan trees from the enormous front porch that extends the length of the house. The porch features outdoor ceiling fans, picnic table, and porch swing, the perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or host a family cookout. The large back deck provides a spacious, covered area for entertaining and hosting a barbecue. Save money on your water bill with the natural well and pump in the back yard, allowing you to wash your car and use water at no extra cost! Pets under 15 lbs. considered on a case by case basis. Included yard space from the first fence in the front of the house to the first fence in back of the house.