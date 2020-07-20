220 Belmont Farms Drive

Amenities
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE_IN SPECIALS*** (NOTE: THESE SPECIALS DO NOT APPLY TO SECTION 8 LEASES)
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with Covered Front and Back Porch in Sought After Ellenwood. This floor plan encompasses spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and a Nice kitchen that with appliances and Cozy Breakfast Nook. Entertain in the generously-sized living area. A Perfect Backyard enjoying time with Friends.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton;
Subdivision: West End;
Sq Footage: 1628;
Yr Built: 1929;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;
Schools:
Elementary: Fairview ;
Middle: Austin Road;
High: Stockbridge;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:
Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.