Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
220 Belmont Farms Drive
Last updated May 13 2019 at 7:26 PM

220 Belmont Farms Drive

220 Belmont Farms Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

220 Belmont Farms Drive, Henry County, GA 30294

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE_IN SPECIALS*** (NOTE: THESE SPECIALS DO NOT APPLY TO SECTION 8 LEASES)

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with Covered Front and Back Porch in Sought After Ellenwood. This floor plan encompasses spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, storage, and a Nice kitchen that with appliances and Cozy Breakfast Nook. Entertain in the generously-sized living area. A Perfect Backyard enjoying time with Friends.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton;
Subdivision: West End;
Sq Footage: 1628;
Yr Built: 1929;
Br: 3 / 2 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Fairview ;
Middle: Austin Road;
High: Stockbridge;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1974
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have any available units?
220 Belmont Farms Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 220 Belmont Farms Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Belmont Farms Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Belmont Farms Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive offer parking?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not offer parking.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Belmont Farms Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Belmont Farms Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
