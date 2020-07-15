215 Turnstone Road

Amenities

Very uniquely built townhome in Flippen Woods community has separate walls and are separate units. Enjoy your own space in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths cute as a button townhome that features a family room with a fireplace, ceiling fans, dining area to enjoy your meals, a nice kitchen fully equipped with appliances ready for your meal preparation, fresh paint and new flooring, fenced-in yard space, master bedroom, and bath, plus two other bedrooms and additional full bath. Not too much! Not too little! Just right! Call Tandy today to schedule an appointment at 404-609-0504 and enter house number 215 to view.