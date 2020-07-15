All apartments in Henry County
215 Turnstone Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 6:33 PM

215 Turnstone Road

215 Turnstone Road · (770) 765-2961
Location

215 Turnstone Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Very uniquely built townhome in Flippen Woods community has separate walls and are separate units. Enjoy your own space in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths cute as a button townhome that features a family room with a fireplace, ceiling fans, dining area to enjoy your meals, a nice kitchen fully equipped with appliances ready for your meal preparation, fresh paint and new flooring, fenced-in yard space, master bedroom, and bath, plus two other bedrooms and additional full bath. Not too much! Not too little! Just right! Call Tandy today to schedule an appointment at 404-609-0504 and enter house number 215 to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Turnstone Road have any available units?
215 Turnstone Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Turnstone Road have?
Some of 215 Turnstone Road's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Turnstone Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Turnstone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Turnstone Road pet-friendly?
No, 215 Turnstone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 215 Turnstone Road offer parking?
No, 215 Turnstone Road does not offer parking.
Does 215 Turnstone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Turnstone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Turnstone Road have a pool?
Yes, 215 Turnstone Road has a pool.
Does 215 Turnstone Road have accessible units?
No, 215 Turnstone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Turnstone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Turnstone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Turnstone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Turnstone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
