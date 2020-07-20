All apartments in Henry County
181 Luke Cove

181 Luke Cove · No Longer Available
Location

181 Luke Cove, Henry County, GA 30228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 5 Bedroom/ 3 Bathroom, brick front home on a private cul-de-sac lot. Two-story foyer opens up to formal living room and dining room. Home features lots of hardwood floors, and crown molding. Guest bedroom and full bath on the main level along with a kitchen that has tile back splash and granite counter tops. Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The large master suite has a lovely sitting area. Double sinks, separate shower/tub in master bath. Back yard is private with a covered patio! Close to I-75, shopping and restaurants!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Luke Cove have any available units?
181 Luke Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 181 Luke Cove have?
Some of 181 Luke Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Luke Cove currently offering any rent specials?
181 Luke Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Luke Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Luke Cove is pet friendly.
Does 181 Luke Cove offer parking?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not offer parking.
Does 181 Luke Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Luke Cove have a pool?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not have a pool.
Does 181 Luke Cove have accessible units?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Luke Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Luke Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Luke Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
