166 glen eagle way

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Very spacious house in a sought after Eagles Landing Country Club community. 5 bedrooms 4.5 baths with master on main. Hardwood floors through out main floor. California closets in the master. Huge full finished basement with full bar and a setup for home theater. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Extra large deck, front porch with swing, upstairs porch overlooking golf course. 3 car garage. Eagles landing country club community features a very nice park, kids playground, and adult work out area. If you decide to be a club member then you can enjoy the golf course, swimming and tennis courts along with their in house restaurants and bar. Community is gated and guarded with 24 hours patrol. Please call your realtor for appointment. Lease Purchase Available. Minimum credit score 650 Household income to be atleast 4 times the rent. Current rental history 2 current pay stubs for each adult in the household.