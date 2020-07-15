All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 164 Patillo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
164 Patillo Road
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:40 PM

164 Patillo Road

164 Patillo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

164 Patillo Road, Henry County, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Open concept 3BR 1BA ranch home features a welcoming front porch entry and adjoining living and dining rooms! The rear deck and patio overlook a private backyard that's a perfect outdoor space to relax. Enjoy comfortable living here and hurry to make this yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Patillo Road have any available units?
164 Patillo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 164 Patillo Road currently offering any rent specials?
164 Patillo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Patillo Road pet-friendly?
No, 164 Patillo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 164 Patillo Road offer parking?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not offer parking.
Does 164 Patillo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Patillo Road have a pool?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not have a pool.
Does 164 Patillo Road have accessible units?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Patillo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 Patillo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 Patillo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Southwinds Point
50 Evergreen Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College