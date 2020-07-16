145 Wellington Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished. The whole house has been freshly painted inside. Large yard new deck on back. You will be first tenant since update. We are looking for a clean tenant that will take care of the improvements we just made and is willing to keep the yard looking nice. If you dont have a vacuum or lawnmower you need one. Carpets are 3 years old and have been cleaned extensively I own a steamer and went over each room several times.