145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Dr

145 Wellington Drive · No Longer Available
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA 30252

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished. The whole house has been freshly painted inside. Large yard new deck on back. You will be first tenant since update. We are looking for a clean tenant that will take care of the improvements we just made and is willing to keep the yard looking nice. If you dont have a vacuum or lawnmower you need one. Carpets are 3 years old and have been cleaned extensively I own a steamer and went over each room several times.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 145 Wellington Dr have any available units?
145 Wellington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 145 Wellington Dr have?
Some of 145 Wellington Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Wellington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
145 Wellington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Wellington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Wellington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 145 Wellington Dr offer parking?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 145 Wellington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Wellington Dr have a pool?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 145 Wellington Dr have accessible units?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Wellington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Wellington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Wellington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
