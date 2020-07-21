All apartments in Henry County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1419 Randolph Ct

1419 Randolph Court · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Randolph Court, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Property in McDonough - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in McDonough! Features include tons of great natural light, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and two walk in closets in the master bedroom! Private backyard located in a desirable neighborhood!

Appliance package includes:
Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Hardwood & carpet flooring in bedrooms. Hardwood in kitchen and tile in bathrooms. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. 2-car Garage. Shed for storage. Wood burning fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5359805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 Randolph Ct have any available units?
1419 Randolph Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 1419 Randolph Ct have?
Some of 1419 Randolph Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 Randolph Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1419 Randolph Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 Randolph Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 Randolph Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1419 Randolph Ct offers parking.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 Randolph Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct have a pool?
No, 1419 Randolph Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct have accessible units?
No, 1419 Randolph Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 Randolph Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 Randolph Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 Randolph Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
