1419 Randolph Ct

Amenities
Beautiful Property in McDonough - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in McDonough! Features include tons of great natural light, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and two walk in closets in the master bedroom! Private backyard located in a desirable neighborhood!
Appliance package includes:
Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.
Other Features:
Hardwood & carpet flooring in bedrooms. Hardwood in kitchen and tile in bathrooms. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. 2-car Garage. Shed for storage. Wood burning fireplace.
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5359805)