1419 Randolph Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Property in McDonough - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in McDonough! Features include tons of great natural light, cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and two walk in closets in the master bedroom! Private backyard located in a desirable neighborhood!



Appliance package includes:

Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Hardwood & carpet flooring in bedrooms. Hardwood in kitchen and tile in bathrooms. Electric water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups at main level. 2-car Garage. Shed for storage. Wood burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



Pets Welcome!



