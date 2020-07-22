All apartments in Henry County
Henry County, GA
123 Samanthas Way
123 Samanthas Way

123 Samanthas Way · No Longer Available
Location

123 Samanthas Way, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
***Available Now***

Fall in love with this beautiful bungalow home newly renovated and move-in ready. This is open plan living at its best with a large family room with soaring ceilings open to a newly updated eat-in kitchen with appliances. Spacious MSTR with private BA on main plus 2 more spacious BR with BA. Your home also includes a large bonus room that would be great for a game room. Cute patio on back great for outdoor entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Samanthas Way have any available units?
123 Samanthas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 123 Samanthas Way currently offering any rent specials?
123 Samanthas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Samanthas Way pet-friendly?
No, 123 Samanthas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 123 Samanthas Way offer parking?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not offer parking.
Does 123 Samanthas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Samanthas Way have a pool?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not have a pool.
Does 123 Samanthas Way have accessible units?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Samanthas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Samanthas Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Samanthas Way does not have units with air conditioning.
