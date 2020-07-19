All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 121 Cole Walk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
121 Cole Walk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

121 Cole Walk

121 Cole Walk · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

121 Cole Walk, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace, vaulted ceilings and basement! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower and garden tub! Screen back porch and wooden deck, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Cole Walk have any available units?
121 Cole Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 121 Cole Walk have?
Some of 121 Cole Walk's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Cole Walk currently offering any rent specials?
121 Cole Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Cole Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Cole Walk is pet friendly.
Does 121 Cole Walk offer parking?
Yes, 121 Cole Walk offers parking.
Does 121 Cole Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Cole Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Cole Walk have a pool?
No, 121 Cole Walk does not have a pool.
Does 121 Cole Walk have accessible units?
No, 121 Cole Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Cole Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Cole Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Cole Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Cole Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
St. Ives Crossing
305 St. Ives Crossing
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Haddon Place
4100 Hopewell Pl
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College