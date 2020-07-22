120 Eagles Crest Lane

Amenities
YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS RANCH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - (WE ARE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN MOVE QUICKLY)
You will love living here! This home offers space and a yard with mature trees. What more can you ask for? Call today to view and make this home yours!
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
- 3 Large Bedrooms
- Bath with en-suite to master
- Great closet space
- Updated Kitchen with appliances
- Mature trees
- Two car garage
You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!
To view this home, please phone Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!
(RLNE2683318)