120 Eagles Crest Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS RANCH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - (WE ARE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN MOVE QUICKLY)



You will love living here! This home offers space and a yard with mature trees. What more can you ask for? Call today to view and make this home yours!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large Bedrooms

- Bath with en-suite to master

- Great closet space

- Updated Kitchen with appliances

- Mature trees

- Two car garage



You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please phone Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



(RLNE2683318)