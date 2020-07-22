All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 120 Eagles Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
120 Eagles Crest Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

120 Eagles Crest Lane

120 Eagle's Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

120 Eagle's Crest Lane, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YOUR NEW HOME IS HERE! 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS RANCH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE! - (WE ARE LOOKING FOR A TENANT WHO CAN MOVE QUICKLY)

You will love living here! This home offers space and a yard with mature trees. What more can you ask for? Call today to view and make this home yours!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large Bedrooms
- Bath with en-suite to master
- Great closet space
- Updated Kitchen with appliances
- Mature trees
- Two car garage

You will LOVE the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please phone Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE2683318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have any available units?
120 Eagles Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
What amenities does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have?
Some of 120 Eagles Crest Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Eagles Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Eagles Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Eagles Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Eagles Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Eagles Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Eagles Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Eagles Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Eagles Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Eagles Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Eagles Crest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Eagles Crest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

860 South
860 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248
Carrington Green
745 Highway 42 S
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College