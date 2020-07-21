120 Den Ric Drive

Amenities

Tucked in a quiet neighborhood in McDonough, this home is spacious! Loft area with wet bar overlooks the living room. Full finished basement with a bedroom and full bath. The sunroom opens on to an elevated deck overlooking the LARGE backyard. And the master bedroom is located on the main level. New LVT flooring installed in the living room and new carpeting in most bedrooms.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.