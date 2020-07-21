All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 120 Den Ric Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
120 Den Ric Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 1:47 AM

120 Den Ric Drive

120 Den Ric Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

120 Den Ric Drive, Henry County, GA 30253

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tucked in a quiet neighborhood in McDonough, this home is spacious! Loft area with wet bar overlooks the living room. Full finished basement with a bedroom and full bath. The sunroom opens on to an elevated deck overlooking the LARGE backyard. And the master bedroom is located on the main level. New LVT flooring installed in the living room and new carpeting in most bedrooms.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Den Ric Drive have any available units?
120 Den Ric Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 120 Den Ric Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Den Ric Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Den Ric Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Den Ric Drive is pet friendly.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Den Ric Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Den Ric Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
900 Dwell
900 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Camden Stockbridge
1000 Peridot Pky
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Villas 52
5220 N Henry Blvd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway
McDonough, GA 30253
Mandalay Villas Apartments
1395 Town Center Village Dr
McDonough, GA 30253

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College