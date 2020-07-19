All apartments in Henry County
118 Prity Court
118 Prity Court

118 Prity Ct · No Longer Available
118 Prity Ct, Henry County, GA 30253

stainless steel
fireplace
SLEEK 2 Story 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - SEARCH NO MORE! This SLEEK Two-Story, 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has great style! All throughout is bright with plenty of windows and beautiful modern surfaces. Open connect living room features hardwood and a cozy fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, Two spacious upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms, Fenced-in backyard. In the Creekwood Station subdivision!

LOCATION, LOCATION! Minutes from I-75, Shopping, Entertainment & more!

Call Us Now before this one gets away!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3769328)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 118 Prity Court have any available units?
118 Prity Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 118 Prity Court currently offering any rent specials?
118 Prity Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Prity Court pet-friendly?
No, 118 Prity Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henry County.
Does 118 Prity Court offer parking?
No, 118 Prity Court does not offer parking.
Does 118 Prity Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Prity Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Prity Court have a pool?
No, 118 Prity Court does not have a pool.
Does 118 Prity Court have accessible units?
No, 118 Prity Court does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Prity Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Prity Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Prity Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Prity Court does not have units with air conditioning.
