118 Prity Court

SLEEK 2 Story 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Home! - SEARCH NO MORE! This SLEEK Two-Story, 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome has great style! All throughout is bright with plenty of windows and beautiful modern surfaces. Open connect living room features hardwood and a cozy fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, Two spacious upstairs bedrooms with private bathrooms, Fenced-in backyard. In the Creekwood Station subdivision!



LOCATION, LOCATION! Minutes from I-75, Shopping, Entertainment & more!



Call Us Now before this one gets away!!!



No Pets Allowed



