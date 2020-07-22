All apartments in Henry County
Find more places like 1105 Bermuda Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henry County, GA
/
1105 Bermuda Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Bermuda Lane

1105 Bermuda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1105 Bermuda Lane, Henry County, GA 30252

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com

Location, Location, Location! This charming home won''??t last long located in the beautiful Southfield Estates subdivision. This home is just a short walk to Union Grove middle and Union Grove High school. You can''??t go wrong with this gem. Your future home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large front yard, serene back yard and perfectly placed trees. The interior boasts of granite counters, trey ceilings, hardwood in foyer with beautiful formal columns in entryway. With a desirable school district and huge bonus room that can act as a 4th bedroom if needed, this home is a must see!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have any available units?
1105 Bermuda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henry County, GA.
Is 1105 Bermuda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Bermuda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Bermuda Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Bermuda Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane offer parking?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Bermuda Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Bermuda Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastwood Village
3005 Eastwood Village Dr
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd
McDonough, GA 30253
Abbey at Eagles Landing
1107 Rock Quarry Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Glenwood Vista Apartment Homes
10 Glenwood Way
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr
McDonough, GA 30253
Waterford Landing
1900 Waterford Landing
McDonough, GA 30253
North Park at Eagles Landing
250 Evergreen Ter
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way
Locust Grove, GA 30248

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWarner Robins, GAConyers, GAJackson, GAMorrow, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Locust Grove, GAMcDonough, GAExperiment, GAGriffin, GACovington, GARiverdale, GAHapeville, GAGresham Park, GAPanthersville, GAEast Point, GACandler-McAfee, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College