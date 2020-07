Amenities

4BR, 2.5 Baths, oversized rooms with all the upgrades! Master with separate jetted tub and shower, HUGE 4th BR / media room. Has recently been through inspections and repairs. Immaculate! Community swimming pool, Tennis court, Clubhouse, Sidewalks! You will not want to miss this gem in the perfect neighborhood. Close to tons of shopping, restaurants, and the interstate. Move in ready by August 20th.