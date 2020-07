Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled new kitchen appliances and new title and back splash, huge great room with stone fireplace with lots of storage. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new tube and tile. Hardwoods through out the whole house. Finish room in basement with the other half for storage. Large deck overlooking big new cedar fenced in backyard. Convenient I85 and 316 and all shopping and the Mall of Georgia.