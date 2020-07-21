976 Donington Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Large Home in Lawrenceville! Located in Avington Glen The Arbors, this home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, Family Room w/Fireplace Open to Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Foyer with Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Garage, Large Master Suite with Separate Tub and Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, All Bedrooms are Large with Good Closet Space. This is a Swim Community, Archer School District, Call Today! This Home is All Electric and Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Good credit and Financials Required. Deposit is One Month's rent.

Tenant pays all utilities. House is all electric. Deposit is one month of rent. $20.00 application fee per applicant. Good credit required and verifiable rental payment record of two years in this price range required.



(RLNE2880108)