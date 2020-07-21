All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

976 Donington Cir

976 Donington Cir · No Longer Available
Location

976 Donington Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Large Home in Lawrenceville! Located in Avington Glen The Arbors, this home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and island, Family Room w/Fireplace Open to Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Foyer with Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Garage, Large Master Suite with Separate Tub and Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, All Bedrooms are Large with Good Closet Space. This is a Swim Community, Archer School District, Call Today! This Home is All Electric and Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Good credit and Financials Required. Deposit is One Month's rent.
Tenant pays all utilities. House is all electric. Deposit is one month of rent. $20.00 application fee per applicant. Good credit required and verifiable rental payment record of two years in this price range required.

(RLNE2880108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Donington Cir have any available units?
976 Donington Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 976 Donington Cir have?
Some of 976 Donington Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Donington Cir currently offering any rent specials?
976 Donington Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Donington Cir pet-friendly?
No, 976 Donington Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 976 Donington Cir offer parking?
Yes, 976 Donington Cir offers parking.
Does 976 Donington Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Donington Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Donington Cir have a pool?
Yes, 976 Donington Cir has a pool.
Does 976 Donington Cir have accessible units?
No, 976 Donington Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Donington Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 976 Donington Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Donington Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 976 Donington Cir has units with air conditioning.
