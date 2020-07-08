All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:37 PM

964 Bexhill Dr

964 Bexhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

964 Bexhill Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent in Collins Hill School District. This home features a great room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast nook and pantry. Formal dining room, separate living room/office. 2 car garage, laundry room, large master suite with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has separate tub and shower. The back yard is fenced in. Pets acceptable with pet fee. Must have good credit to qualify. Deposit is one month of rent. $20.00 application fee.

Rental Requirements:

Verifiable positive rental history of two consecutive years in this price range.
Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.
Credit of 600 or higher.
No evictions/filings.
No Criminal record.

(RLNE2070407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Bexhill Dr have any available units?
964 Bexhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 964 Bexhill Dr have?
Some of 964 Bexhill Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Bexhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
964 Bexhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Bexhill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Bexhill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 964 Bexhill Dr offers parking.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Bexhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr have a pool?
No, 964 Bexhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 964 Bexhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Bexhill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Bexhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 964 Bexhill Dr has units with air conditioning.
