964 Bexhill Dr

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home for rent in Collins Hill School District. This home features a great room with fireplace open to the kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast nook and pantry. Formal dining room, separate living room/office. 2 car garage, laundry room, large master suite with vaulted ceilings. Master bath has separate tub and shower. The back yard is fenced in. Pets acceptable with pet fee. Must have good credit to qualify. Deposit is one month of rent. $20.00 application fee.



Rental Requirements:



Verifiable positive rental history of two consecutive years in this price range.

Verifiable income of 3 times the rent.

Credit of 600 or higher.

No evictions/filings.

No Criminal record.



(RLNE2070407)