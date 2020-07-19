953 Sentry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom home for rent in the Collins Hill School District. Includes a living room, formal Dining Room, separate Laundry Room and 3 bedrooms. The yard is fenced in and has a 2 car garage.

Close to I-85, Mall of Georgia, and Gwinnett Braves!



