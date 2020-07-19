All apartments in Gwinnett County
953 Sentry Court
Last updated August 12 2019 at 4:52 PM

953 Sentry Court

953 Sentry Court · No Longer Available
Location

953 Sentry Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom home for rent in the Collins Hill School District. Includes a living room, formal Dining Room, separate Laundry Room and 3 bedrooms. The yard is fenced in and has a 2 car garage.
Close to I-85, Mall of Georgia, and Gwinnett Braves!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Sentry Court have any available units?
953 Sentry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 953 Sentry Court currently offering any rent specials?
953 Sentry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Sentry Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Sentry Court is pet friendly.
Does 953 Sentry Court offer parking?
Yes, 953 Sentry Court offers parking.
Does 953 Sentry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 953 Sentry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Sentry Court have a pool?
No, 953 Sentry Court does not have a pool.
Does 953 Sentry Court have accessible units?
No, 953 Sentry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Sentry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 953 Sentry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 953 Sentry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 953 Sentry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
