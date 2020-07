Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

Perfect Location in Peachtree Ridge School District! This home is made up of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a one car garage. Large additional family room hosts a fireplace and built in book cases. Come enjoy a spacious private back yard and oversized deck. New HVAC system and water heater. Quiet and friendly neighborhood with no HOA. Close to I-85 and shopping! 2018-09-13



