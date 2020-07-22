All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

920 Franklin Mill Trace

920 Franklin Mill Trace · No Longer Available
Location

920 Franklin Mill Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom (Approx. 2498 SF) home in the Archer School District. Home has been recently painted & the carpets cleaned throughout. The main level has all hardwood flooring, separate Dining Room, Living Room w/fireplace, Laundry Room, Powder Room & Eat-In Kitchen. Bedrooms and full Bathrooms are upstairs. Master Bedroom has a sitting area & 2 Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom has a Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Dual Sinks. Lawn Care is Included! Conveniently located near the best schools in the area! Super clean & move-in ready now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have any available units?
920 Franklin Mill Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have?
Some of 920 Franklin Mill Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 920 Franklin Mill Trace currently offering any rent specials?
920 Franklin Mill Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 920 Franklin Mill Trace pet-friendly?
No, 920 Franklin Mill Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace offer parking?
Yes, 920 Franklin Mill Trace offers parking.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 920 Franklin Mill Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have a pool?
No, 920 Franklin Mill Trace does not have a pool.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have accessible units?
No, 920 Franklin Mill Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 920 Franklin Mill Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 920 Franklin Mill Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 920 Franklin Mill Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
