920 Franklin Mill Trace

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom (Approx. 2498 SF) home in the Archer School District. Home has been recently painted & the carpets cleaned throughout. The main level has all hardwood flooring, separate Dining Room, Living Room w/fireplace, Laundry Room, Powder Room & Eat-In Kitchen. Bedrooms and full Bathrooms are upstairs. Master Bedroom has a sitting area & 2 Walk-In Closets. Master Bathroom has a Separate Shower, Garden Tub & Dual Sinks. Lawn Care is Included! Conveniently located near the best schools in the area! Super clean & move-in ready now!!