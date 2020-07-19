88 Hardy Water Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool garage internet access new construction tennis court

Spacious home near 316 with great amenites - Property Id: 97985



Beautiful home on Alcovy River complete and ready for move-in. Brand new construction located just off 316!! Home is in Taylor Morrison Springs at Rockhouse community with pool, tennis courts, green area, and playground. Beautiful two story home with two car garage on an unfinished basement perfect for extra storage. Main floor features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, large family room and separate breakfast area. Hardwoods throughout the main floor. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs along with laundry area (connections only - washer/ dryer not included). Landscaping and trash provided by community/landlord. All other utilities (electric, water, cable, phone and internet) would be tenants responsibility. Good credit required. No prior bankruptcy/foreclosure.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97985

Property Id 97985



No Pets Allowed



