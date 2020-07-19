All apartments in Gwinnett County
88 Hardy Water Dr
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

88 Hardy Water Dr

88 Hardy Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

88 Hardy Water Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
tennis court
Spacious home near 316 with great amenites - Property Id: 97985

Beautiful home on Alcovy River complete and ready for move-in. Brand new construction located just off 316!! Home is in Taylor Morrison Springs at Rockhouse community with pool, tennis courts, green area, and playground. Beautiful two story home with two car garage on an unfinished basement perfect for extra storage. Main floor features a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, large family room and separate breakfast area. Hardwoods throughout the main floor. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs along with laundry area (connections only - washer/ dryer not included). Landscaping and trash provided by community/landlord. All other utilities (electric, water, cable, phone and internet) would be tenants responsibility. Good credit required. No prior bankruptcy/foreclosure.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97985
Property Id 97985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4674143)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have any available units?
88 Hardy Water Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 88 Hardy Water Dr have?
Some of 88 Hardy Water Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Hardy Water Dr currently offering any rent specials?
88 Hardy Water Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Hardy Water Dr pet-friendly?
No, 88 Hardy Water Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr offer parking?
Yes, 88 Hardy Water Dr offers parking.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Hardy Water Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have a pool?
Yes, 88 Hardy Water Dr has a pool.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have accessible units?
No, 88 Hardy Water Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Hardy Water Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Hardy Water Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 Hardy Water Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
